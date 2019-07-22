Upcoming film Arjun Patiala will hit the theaters on July 26, and to promote it actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared a special message video for Ahmedabad fans. Diljit Dosanjh, who has delivered several blockbuster Punjabi movies, is all set rock Bollywood with his comedy and acting skills.

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh who is busy in promotions for his upcoming film Arjun Patiala, on Monday, shared a message through a video on micro-blogging site Twitter for his fans in Ahmedabad. It was a 20-second video, in which Diljit Dosanjh used a video editing filter and was wearing a turban and had a mustache. Actor shared his recent experience of living in Ahmedabad city and appealed to his fans to watch Arjun Patiala which will hit the theaters on July 26.

Special Message To Ahmedabad 😊#ArjunPatiala THIS FRIDAY 😈 pic.twitter.com/yIDDzsnIwd — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 22, 2019

Arjun Patiala is a rom-com film which is directed by Rohit Jugaj and casts Varun Sharma and Kirti Sanon along with Diljit Dosanjh. After reviewing the trailer, it seems that Arjun Patiala is a comedy film in which Sanon playing a crime journalist and Dosanjh playing a quirky, small-town cop.

In the cameo, Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunny Leone will also entertain the audience. Arjun Patiala’s trailer and song Sip Sip, by Guru Bhullar Ft. Akash D, have already created buzz on the internet and Diljit Dosanjh fans are eager to watch the film

It was supposed to hit the big screens on September 13 last year but was first postponed to May 3 and then to July 19, and now it will finally release at the box office on July 26, 2019.

