Arjun Patiala box office collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala hit the silver screens yesterday. The spoof comedy could not do much at the ticket the window on its first day. The movie has kick-started on a low pace and has collected Rs 1.25 crore on its first day.

Arjun Patiala is a comedy-drama featuring Punjabi singer Diljit, Lukka Chuppi actor Kriti and Fukrey actor Varun Sharma. It also features Sunny Leone in one of the songs. The film has got mixed reviews from their fans and film critiques. The movie created a lot of buzz after the trailer was released. It should be noted that Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya was released yesterday as well and this could be a reason for a poor start.

Talking about the film, Arjun Patiala is a cop comedy that features Kriti Sanon playing the role of a crime journalist whereas Diljit Dosanjh will play the role of a small-town cop. Ronit Roy, Seem Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are also featured in the movie. Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala has got 2 stars out of 5. Critiques are calling it underwhelming and the comedy shown is childish and pointless. Diljit’s magic was not useful in North as spoof films are not liked there, whereas in Bangalore or Mumbai it may have some scope.

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Lukka Chuppi alongside Kartik Aryan. The romantic comedy was a big hit and collected well at the ticket window.

