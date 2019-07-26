Arjun Patiala box office collection day 1: Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are gearing up for their film Arjun Patiala which has hit the screens today. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is expected to earn Rs 4 crore on its opening day.

Arjun Patiala box office collection day 1: Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are currently all set for their upcoming film Arjun Patiala which has released today and is garnering positive responses from the critics as well as fans. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj and also features Bollywood actor Varun Sharma. The spoof comedy film is expected to perform moderately well at the box office as it faces competition with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s film Judgementall Hai Kya.

The presence of singer turned actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is popularly known in Delhi, Punjab and North India, is expected to bring certain kind of traction, so the film is predicted to perform better in these areas. As per film critics, the film is expected to earn Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day.

Talking about the film, Arjun Patiala is a character-driven comedy film that features Kriti Sanon playing the role of a crime journalist same like she did in Luka Chuppi. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh will play the role of a small-town cop. To double the dose of entertainment, Varun Sharma will also feature as DCP Onida Singh.

Apart from the lead roles, the film also features Ronit Roy, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles. Moreover, dancing sensation Sunny Leone will also feature in a special appearance in the item song titled Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda with Diljit Dosanjh.

Overall, it will be a challenge between different genres this Friday and it will be interesting to see which film among the three keeps an upper hand over the box office collection so far. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is also gearing up for her upcoming historical drama film Panipat with Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

