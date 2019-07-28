Arjun Patiala box office collection Day 2: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Lukka Chuppi actor starrer Arjun Patiala hit the silver screens on Friday. The romantic spoof comedy has got mixed reviews and the movie did not collect good business well on its opening day.

Arjun Patiala box office collection Day 2: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala was released this Friday on July 26 and the movie collected less business as expected on its opening day. The romantic spoof comedy earned only Rs 1.25 crore on its first day. Even though Punjabi singer Diljit has a strong fan following in North India still the movie kick-started at a low pace.

Another Bollywood movie starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao Judgementall Hai Kya was released on the same day and it made a major difference for nor earning well at the ticket window. A few weeks ago Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 was released and the Anand Kumar biopic is still shining at the box office. It seems that it also affected the Arjun Patiala business.

Talking about the film, Arjun Patiala is a comedy-drama featuring Punjabi singer Diljit, Lukka Chuppi actor Kriti and Fukrey actor Varun Sharma. It also features Sunny Leone in one of the songs. In the film, Kriti Sanon is seen playing the role of a crime journalist and Diljit Dosanjh is seen playing the role of a small-town cop. The movie revolves around Arjun who falls in love with a journalist Ritu Randhawa. Ronit Roy, Seem Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are also featured in the movie. Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala has got 2 stars out of 5.

The movie created a lot of buzz when the trailer was released but could not do well at the box office. The cop comedy has got mixed reviews from its fans and the comedy shown in the movie looks very childish. According to film critiques, the movie is underwhelming and it could have been much better. Reports say it will be very difficult for the movie to survive at the box office after such low occupancy which was only 5-10 per cent. Arjun Patiala was made at the budget of Rs 25 crore. Makers of the film have used some interesting graphics and tags when each character enters.

