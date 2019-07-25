Arjun Patiala box office collection prediction: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Sharma-starrer spoof comedy-drama Arjun Patiala is slated to hit the silver screen tomorrow—July 26. The movie, which is facing a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya, is expected to earn Rs 4 crore on the opening day of its release.

The film is expected to have a slow start at the box office as it will be facing tough competition with Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana and Rajkummar. However, with a good word of mouth, the film is expected to show good results over the first weekend.

The trailer of the movie was loved by fans and it will be interesting to see a spoof comedy in Bollywood. It will be the first time when we will see the fresh pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon on the silver screen. Arjun Patiala has been helmed by Rohit Jugraj and is being backed by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of Maddock Films and T-Series respectively.

The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in lead roles and Ronit Roy, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Seema Pahwa, and Amit Mehra in supporting roles. Also, Bollywood item queen Sunny Leone will be seen in a special item song titled Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda.

Arjun Patiala will also face a box office clash with Telugu movie Dear Comrade which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. However, the fate of the movie will be decided after the collection of the first weekend.

Diljit Dosanjh, who is a popular Punjabi singer-actor will also be seen in Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani while Kriti Sanon will also be seen in Panipat co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Patiala is one of the most anticipated movies of the year as the plot is very interesting. The film will be releasing worldwide on July 26.

