Arjun Patiala dialogue promo: Sunny will be seen in a comic role in Arjun Patiala, the diva will also add the spice by performing in the song Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda choreographed by Vijan Ganguly. Arjun Patiala helmed by Rohit Jugraj will hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019.

Arjun Patiala dialogue promo: Actor sunny leone comes up with a new shocking yet beautiful surprise, Sunny Leone to be seen in a comic role in the film Arjun Patiala, the film is a romantic spoof comedy helmed by Rohit Jugraj, the actors and directors are doing all to promote the film, now here comes a sunny leone spice to it.

Recently a dialogue promo released by T-series, in which sunny can be seen in a comic role. In the video Sunny’s ravishing look in pink Indian attire will make u fall in love with her all over again, no doubt sunny’s entry in Arjun Patiala will add a new charm to the film, not just a charm but also glue the audiences to watch the whole film, recently the filmmakers announced the launch of their next dance track ‘Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda in which Sunny will blow audiences mind with her sensuous dance moves choreographed by Vijan Ganguly.

Sunny has a long way to go and she truly knows that the sky is the limit, with her firey looks and a passion to learn new skills makes Sunny unique in every way. However, the lass debuted in Bollywood from the film Jism2, and after performing steamy scenes in the film she got big-budget films in her kitty like Jackpot, Ek Paheli Tera Intezar and many.

Apart from Sunny, Kriti Sanon the leggy lass, nations heartthrob Diljit Singh and most lovable actor Varun Sharma (Chucha/Fukrey) will be seen in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on July 26 this year.

