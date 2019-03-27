Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to hit the theatre's with rom-com Arjun Patiala. As per the recent report, the film will hit the silver screens on July 19, 2019. Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film narrates a love story of a tall girl and short guy. The most interesting part of the film is Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh will appear on the screens for the first time.

Director Rohit Jugraj is again up with another romantic comedy film Arjun Patiala, co-produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Maddock Films. Recently, Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, sharing that the film will now be hitting the silver screens on July 19, 2019. The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon in lead role. The reports also reveal that Sunny Leone will also appear in the film in a cameo role. In an Interview, the lead actor of the film Kriti Sanon revealed that the film will revolve around the story of a tall woman and a short guy. She further revealed that the story is a rom-com film with a pinch of Punjabi flavor.

Kriti further quoted that in the film she will play the role of a crime reporter and Diljit will play a cop role. The most interesting part about the film is Kriti will share the screens with Diljit Dosanjh for the first time and their fans are much excited to witness the fresh couple on the big screens. The film is a fun-filled film that will feature the interesting love story of a tall girl and not so tall boy.

New release date for #ArjunPatiala… Will now release on 19 July 2019… Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma… Directed by Rohit Jugraj… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Sandeep Leyzell. pic.twitter.com/HgQf0xwGuY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

After enjoying the success of Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon will be appearing on-screens with Diljit Dosanjh and both the actors look very much excited for their film. Talking about Kriti’s last release Luka Chuppi, the film did wonders at the box office and also garnered a lot of praises from the audience. The film has now entered its fourth week and has till now earned Rs 90 crore.

Talking about Kriti’s future projects, it includes movies like Kalank in a special appearance, Housefull 4 with Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Panipat with Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor. The hardworking actor has also spread her talent in music videos like Chal Wahan Jaate Hain and Paas Ao. Apart from acting, the actor is best known for trendy attires and carries each and every outfit with utmost grace and glamour.

