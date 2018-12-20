Arjun Patiala: After a long wait, the release date of Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon-starrer has been finally revealed. In the new poster released by the makers of the film, it has been revealed that the film will release on May 3, 2019. Along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon, Fukrey actor Varun Sharma will also be seen in the film. Arjun Patiala is regarded as a slice-of-life film.

A new year is around the corner, so are a bunch of exciting and new films that are scheduled to hit the screens next year. The latest entry to join the list is none other than Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon’s film Arjun Patiala. Along with the duo, Fukrey actor Varun Sharma will also be seen in the film. Earlier scheduled to release on September 13, 2018, the film has finally got a release date.

To make an announcement about the same, the makers of the film released a new poster a few hours ago that revealed that Arjun Patiala will release on May 3, 2018. Directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, the film will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under the banners of T-Series and Maddock Films. Regarded as a film that will tickle the audience’s funny bone, Arjun Patiala is a slice-of-life film.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon… #ArjunPatiala to release on 3 May 2019… Directed by Rohit Jugraj… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Sandeep Leyzell. pic.twitter.com/jMBuyGScYc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2018

In the film, Kriti Sanon will be seen essaying the role of a crime reporter while Diljit and Varun will be playing the role of police officers. Interestingly, this will be the first time that Diljit and Kriti will be starring together in a film.

Along with Arjun Patiala, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the film Good News. In the film, the actor will seen sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With this, the actor has also been roped in for Punjabi film Shadaa.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen in upcoming films like Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan followed by Housefull 4, Panipat and a special appearance in Kalank.

