Arjun Patiala first look posters: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma’s film Arjun Patiala has got a new release date. Earlier slated for a release on September 13, 2018, the film got pushed back to July 19 but it seems like the makers of Arjun Patiala have finally zeroed down on one date. On June 18, Tuesday, three new first look posters released on social media that mark the introduction of Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma’s characters.

The first poster featuring Diljit introduces him as Arjun. Dressed in a police uniform, the actor is wearing a beer-loaded belt across his chest and a brown jacket that has a rose and a mike in each side of the pocket and sunglasses clipped on her right shoulder. Sharing his first look poster, Diljit wrote he is not muscular but cute and added the tagline with you, for you.

Kriti Sanon is introduced as a reporter named Ritu, who is faster than lightning. In the poster, Kriti is seen dressed in a yellow suit with jhumkis and holding a mike in her hand. Meanwhile, Fukrey fame Varun Sharma is rushing into everyone’s hearts as Onida Singh. His first look poster features the actor seated on a blue scooter wearing a police uniform. The scooter is stacked with bananas, eggs, a hen and some raddish.

Take a look at Arjun Patiala’s first look posters here:

Helmed by Rohit Jugraj and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of T-Series and Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala will release on July 26, 2019. On the day of release, the film will clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mental Hai Kya.

