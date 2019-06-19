Arjun Patiala starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh will hit the silver screen on July 26, 2019. The film is going to be full of action, comedy and romance. The trailer of the movie will be released tomorrow. The actors are confident that people will love the tralier.

Heropanti actress Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh have found interesting ways to promote their upcoming movie, Arjun Patiala. The cast of Arjun Patiala has promised a trailer as honest as Desi Ghee, which will be out tomorrow. The romantic Comedy which is set to hit the silver screen on July 26, 2019, is directed by Rohit Jugraj and the movie stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh along with Varun Sharma. The Luka Chuppi Actress, who has a degree in engineering from the Jaypee Institute of Information technology, has taken upon herself to teach film marketing to her co-stars, Diljit and Varun Sharma.

In the second sequel of the Marketing Lessons by Kriti Sanon, the video shows the teacher Kriti Sanon asking her students to tell her something about their upcoming movie Arjun Patiala. The Patiala Peg singer replied that their film Arjun Patiala has Action, Comedy, Romance and Diljit himself. However, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress says that these things are already done before. After some thought, Diljit said that it is best to present the audience with an honest trailer instead of lying about the film.

The trailer of Arjun Patiala will be out on June 20, 2019. The movie shows Kriti as a fearless crime journalist named, Ritu Randhawa and Diljit playing a quirky small-town cop, Arjun Patiala. The Fukrey star Varun Sharma will be playing the role of Onida in the movie.

Kriti Sanon has also shared the poster of the film on social media where Kriti Sanon can be seen with an announcer microphone and Diljit and Varun Sharma can be seen on the bike in their police uniform. She captioned the picture as Solid entry aapke dilon main! All roads lead to crazy fun because #Arjunpatiala trailer is coming in less than 24 hours.

