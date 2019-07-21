Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Arjun Patiala with costars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed about Shah Rukh Khan's words of wisdom.

Arjun Patiala: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is among the most stunning actors who has been proving herself since the day, she entered the industry. The actor did her debut with the film Heropanti with Tiger Shroff. The 28-year-old actor has bagged various hit films and leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her hard work and talent. Moreover, the actor’s last film Luka Chuppi was among the highest grosser films with costar Kartik Aaryan.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for her next film Arjun Patiala which is a cop rom-com film with costars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. In the film Kriti Sanon will play the role of a crime journalist same as she played in Luka Chuppi, meanwhile, Diljit and Varun will play the role of small-town cops.

In a recent interaction with a media portal, the actor revealed Shah Ruh Khan’s piece of advice which helped her shooting for the film. She revealed that Shah Rukh Khan once told her that it is very important for the actor to adjust as per the film. She further revealed that every film has its own flavour and it is very important for the actor to understand it and then enjoy his own character.

Talking about the film, Arjun Patiala is helmed by Rohit Jugraj and will hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019. Apart from Kriti, Varun and Diljit, the film also features Ronit Roy, Sunny Leone and Seema Pahwa. Talking about Kriti Sanon’s future projects, Kriti is also gearing up for her first historic drama film Panipat with costars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film narrates the third battle of Panipat which was fought in 1761. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

