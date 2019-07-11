The much-awaited song titled Sachiya Mohabbatan from Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma’s upcoming movie Arjun Patiala has finally been released by the makers of the movie. The romantic song is too soothing for the ears and has been sung by Sachet Tandon and the lyrics of the song have been penned by Priya Saraiya.

The song is being loved by the audience and has gone viral on social media. It is also trending on Twitter. The music of Arjun Patiala has been composed by Sachin–Jigar and the lyrics of the song have been penned by Guru Randhawa, Jigar Saraiya and Priya Saraiya.

The previous two songs from the movie, Main Deewana Tera and Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda were loved by fans and now Sachiya Mohabbatan is being loved by one and all. Arjun Patiala is a spoof cop drama which stars Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

The film has been helmed by Rohit Jugraj and has been backed by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of Maddock Films and T-Series respectively. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Seema Pahwa in key roles and there will also be a special item number from Bollywood item girl Sunny Leone on the song Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda.

Arjun Patiala is slated to hit the silver screen on July 26 this year and will face a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya which will also be releasing on the same date.

