Arjun Patiala promotions: Actor Kriti Sanon looks smoking hot in metallic attire, the diva truly knows how to create a style statement and this time she did it again with her fabulous dressing sense.

The Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon again stormed the internet with her fabulous sense of style, Kriti is busy promoting her next upcoming film Arjun Patiala with nations heartthrob Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh. The leggy lass looks ravishing in Nikhita Tandon number.

In the photo, Kriti can be seen wearing a golden and black textured asymmetrical top featuring a V-neck and balloon sleeves. Kriti teamed the top with a pair of black flared pants and styled her look with center-parted open poker hair with black strappy flats, filled-in brows, light smokey eyes, golden studs, and a glossy lip.

Also Read: O Saki Saki song: Koena Mitra takes a dig at Nora Fatehi’s song again, says you killed the original version with average recreation

The beautiful lass looks smoking hot and no doubt she has a blessed body. The diva truly knows how to style and make the internet go crazy. The diva stepped into Bollywood with the movie Heropanti opposite Tiger shroff, the girl with her skilled acting won millions of heart and overnight became the nations sensation.

The actor also bagged many awards for her performances like she won Vogue Beauty Awards, International Indian Film Academy Award, Filmfare Glamour, and Style Awards, International Indian Film Academy Awards and many. No Doubt the actress has that ‘it’ factor in her.

On the professional front, the actress has several movies in her kitty like Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Housefull 4, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App