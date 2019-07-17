Arjun Patiala Sip Sip song: The fourth single from the film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma in lead roles is out. The song Sip Sip has been crooned by Guru Bhullar Ft. Akash D. Watch full video here!

Arjun Patiala Sip Sip song: After Main Deewana Tera, Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda and Sachiya Mohabbatan, the fourth single from comedy spoof movie title Sip sip song is out now and it will make you laugh crazily. From Diljit Dosanjh’s cute and adorable antics to Kriti Sanon’s angry look to Varun Sharma’s always happy go scenes, the song is a must-watch!

The song Sip Sip has been crooned by Guru Bhullar Ft. Akash D, music has been given by Akash D, and has been bankrolled under the label T Series. The movie Arjun Patiala is a Sureshot masala entertainer film with all the right doses of action, drama, comedy, and romance.

Apart from Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma the movie also casts Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunny Leone in pivotal roles. Well, without any further delay take a look at the song here:

Yesterday as well, T-series shared a teaser from the song Sip Sip where they had used the theme of Pacman with faces of characters from Arjun Patiala. 100 points for creativity we must say! Take a look at the teaser here:

The movie Arjun Patiala is an Indian romantic cop spoof comedy directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Gulshan Kumar, and prem Vijyan under the banner Bake My Cake Films.

As the hashtag #SIPSIP trends, let’s take a look at what the fans feel about the song here:

#SipSip is the cure for all the blues! Song out now: https://t.co/YPJpil5dGX#DineshVijan MaddockFilms itsBhushanKumar jugrajrohit diljitdosanjh kritisanon varunsharma90 #GuruBhullar bakemycakefilms sharadakarki — || 🎧 Chalo Bollywood 🎧 || (@bollywoodyyc) July 17, 2019

I’m so glad #sipsip was used in the movie #ArjunPatiala just like how it was composed and sung originally! Authentic Punjabi song in a mainstream Bollywood movie after so long 👏🏻

Great work #GuruBhullar @diljitdosanjh paaji thanks for just having the original song ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bfNm0z0CX0 — rahikadam24 (@rahikadam24) July 17, 2019

The songs from Arjun Patiala have crossed 10 million views and are still trending on the chartbuster list. Watch full songs here:

