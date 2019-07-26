Arjun Patiala social media reaction: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma's spoof comedy Arjun Patiala was released today. After watching the movie fans are calling it outstanding, outdated, terrific and terrible all at the same time. The movie is getting mixed reviews from the audience and critiques have given the movie 2 stars.

Arjun Patiala social media reaction: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala was released in cinemas today and is getting mixed reviews from the audience. The movie is a romantic spoof comedy helmed by director Rohit Jugraj. The plot of the story revolves around Dilijit who is seen playing the role of a quirky cop and Kriti is seen playing the role of a crime journalist. The movie was released in theatres today on July 26.

Ronit Roy, Seem Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are also featured in the movie. The songs of the movie are already famous and the movie features Sunny Leone in an item number titled Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda.

After the movie was released many Twitter users took to Twitter and expressed their views about the new release. The movie is getting mixed reviews till now and is doing decent business at the ticket window.

Here are some tweets people shared on Twitter:

#ArjunPatiala is OUTSTANDING and OUTDATED at the same time… film is TERRIFIC and TERRIBLE at the same time, film will make you laugh 😂 and Cry 😢 at the same time, my rating for this film is 5* and 1* at the same time…Must watch and Avoid at the same time#ArjunPatialaReview pic.twitter.com/tHNO5m5abH — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 26, 2019

#ArjunPatiala team is aiming for to open well in #Punjab region to cash in the popularity of @diljitdosanjh and make their movie breakeven as the COP is very low and @MaddockFilms is experimenting with Hindi films spoof based premise.. — Shubham C (@Shubham26383793) July 26, 2019

#ArjunPatiala OUTSTANDING

Rating:- 🌟🌟🌟

This film is Comedy Entrainment and Kriti Sanon Nailed the Role, Diljit also Amazing and Varun Sharma Superb. Must watch with your Family. @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh @varunsharma90@MaddockFilms#ArjunPatialaReview — Taran Adarsh Fans (@taran_adarshFC) July 26, 2019

#ArjunPatiala is a crazily kinky comedy Kriti Sanon clearly shares better chemistry with @diljitdosanjh than @TheAaryanKartik . Diljit is so effortlessly funny as a cop he makes khaki endearing — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) July 26, 2019

#ArjunPatiala best movie .worst Movie #JudgementallHaiKya only mental people can watch this shit 😂 — Bollywood Life ❤ (@Salman10187534) July 26, 2019

Another big hit was released today at the box office titled Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao in the main lead. If Arjun Patiala fails to perform at the big screens this could a major reason. Judgementall Hai Kya is a dark comedy produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Arjun Patiala has got 2 stars out of 5 and critiques are disappointed by the spoof comedy. Fans were eagerly waiting for the movie but are not impressed after watching it. Critiques are calling the movie underwhelming and the comedy shown is childish and pointless.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Lukka Chuppi alongside Kartik Aryan. The romantic comedy turned out to be a big hit and did well at the ticket window. On the other hand, Diljit was last seen in Soorma.

