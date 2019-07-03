Arjun Patiala song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda: After sizzling the screens with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh hot chemistry with the first song, the makers have now released the second song from the film Arjun Patiala titled Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa and features Sunny Leone, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma.

Arjun Patiala song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda: After setting the screens on fire with the first song Main Deewana Tera from the film Arjun Patiala, the makers have now released the second song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda. The song features Bollywood babydoll Sunny Leone along with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Moreover, Benny Dayal has further made the song more interesting by adding his element in the form of Arabic vocals.

Sunny Leone further gained limelight by dancing in a desi style with Diljit Dosanjh. Dressed in a neon bralette and stylish sequinned black salwar, the actor is looking breathtaking. Talking about the film, Arjun Patiala is a rom-com film which is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series.

Apart from Diljit, Kriti and Varun Sharma, the film also features Ronit Roy and Seema Pahwa in supoorting roles. Diljit recently revealed that making a comedy film is a difficult task as making people laugh is not easy. He also revealed that though he doesn’t have good control of Hindi, he has tried his best to do justice with his role in the film.

Watch the song here–

Talking about the social media reaction, people are praising the song and are also calling the singer Guru Randhawa a magician. With foot-tapping beats and engaging lyrics, the song has won millions of hearts on the Internet. Moreover, netizens are also appreciating Sunny Leone’s desi moves in the song with Diljit and Varun.

Here are some reactions:

#CrazyHabibiVsDecentMunda@GuruOfficial magician 🔥 what a voice in this song , nailed both the songs in this movie #ArjunPatiala waiting for your third song 💯love u♥️ — Rakshit Topagi (@rakshit_2211) July 3, 2019

Wow DiljitJi Wht a Crazy N Amazing Song Upar se Hot Jodi Ka Kamal 🔥🔥 Aag Laga di Apne. Sunny Looking Fabulous 😍😍 #CrazyHabibiVsDecentMunda #ArjunPatiala — Monali (@Monali252) July 3, 2019

