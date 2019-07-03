Arjun Patiala song Crazy Habibi vs Desi Munda: The foot-tapping club number Crazy Habibi vs Desi Munda starring Sunny Leone as item girl is finally out. The song has been crooned by Guru Randhawa and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sharma.

Arjun Patiala song Crazy Habibi vs Desi Munda: One of the much-awaited songs of this year from the movie Arjun Patiala starring Sunny Leone, Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sharma is out now! Crooned by Guru Randhawa, Diljit Dosanjh, penned by Guru Randhawa and composed by Sachin Jigar is a must watch!

The trailer of the movie Arjun Patiala has been doing rounds and was even trending on twitter! The trailer has already crossed 23 million views on youtube and the comments section is brimming with compliments from fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie to be out!

Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma the movie also stars Ronit Roy as IPS Amarjeet Singh Gill, Seema Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunny Leone as an item girl. To make the announcement of the song Crazy Habibi vs Desi Munda being out, Diljit Dosanjh took to his official twitter handle a few minutes ago and shared the link of the song!

Check Crazy Habibi vs Desi Munda song here:

Arjun Patiala is a romantic cop spoof comedy directed by Rohit Jugrah and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Dinesh Vijayan under the banner T series and Maddock Films. The movie is all set to make you laugh with their hilarious antics this month on July 26, 2019. The movie Arjun Patiala will face box office clash with Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemenatll Hai Kya.

The song Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda will mark as the second single from the film after Main Deewana Tera. Check out Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon starrer song here:

