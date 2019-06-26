Arjun Patiala song Main Deewana Tera: Starring Punjabi singer Dilit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sharma in lead roles the movie Arjun Patiala is full of comical scenes and by the looks of the trailer seems like one masala entertainer.

Arjun Patiala song Main Deewana Tera: Ahead of the release of the film the makers have launched the first single Main Deewana Tera from the Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon starrer. The story which revolves around a small town cop who falls in love with a journalist has all the right doses of entertainment be it action, comedy, or romance, the movie Arjun Patiala as it all!

The trailer which released last week has already crossed 22 million views on Youtube and by the looks of it seems like the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens! To share the news of the upcoming single releasing today, Kriti Sanon, female Lead, took to her official Twitter handle to share the first poster of the song.

The post was captioned as- Mai Deewana Tera out today at 11 am. Stay tuned. Dressed in a shimmery turquoise- yellow saree, Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous as she poses with Diljit Dosanjh who is decked up in a black and white suit. Going by the poster, the song looks like a party chartbuster based on a wedding.

Without any further delay lets see the first single from the masala entertainer film here:

Crooned and penned by Guru Randhawa, composed by Sachin-Jigar and bankrolled under the banner T-Series, the song Main Deewana Tera in a span of just seconds has gone viral! Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sharma, the Indian romance spoof comedy will also star Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunny Leone! The Bollywood actress will be seen making her cameo appearance in Arjun Patiala.

Watch trailer:

