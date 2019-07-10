Arjun Patiala song Sachiya Mohabbatan: Mandatory romantic single from the much-awaited film of this year Arjun Patiala Sachiya Mohabbatan to release tomorrow. Ahead of the single, the teaser of the song will be up today at 4:30 pm! Stay tuned.

Arjun Patiala song Sachiya Mohabbatan: The third single from one of the much-awaited films of this year Arjun Patiala is set to release tomorrow. Ahead of the release, the makers will be releasing a 30-second trailer of their song Sachiya Mohabbatan today at 4:30 pm.

Kriti Sanon might be a few movies old but she has already become a social media star with more than 20 million followers. After starring with Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi, Kriti is all set for her film Arjun Patiala, taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the post with Pyaar ke bina sab adhura hai. Teaser out at 4:30.

Arjun Patiala is an upcoming cop spoof comedy directed by Rohit Jugraj and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under t series and Maddock films. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa, Mohamed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunny Leone in pivotal roles.



The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Sachin Jigar, lyrics have been written by Guru Randhawa. The first song of the movie was Main Deewana Tera, the second single was Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda starring Sunny Leone and now the third single is Sachiya Mohabbatan.

The movie was set to release on September 13, 2018, but then was further postponed to May 3, 2019, and now finally is set to release on July 26, 2019.

