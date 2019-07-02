Arjun Patiala: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is all set to appear in her item number titled Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda from the film Arjun Patiala. Reports reveal that the song will be out tomorrow. Have a look at some glimpses from the song–

Arjun Patiala: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is best known for sizzling the screens with her hot moves in her item numbers. Currently, the diva is gearing up for the next dance number from the film Arjun Patiala. The rom-com film is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Maddock Films and T-series. The film features Kriti Sanon in the role of a crime journalist same like Luka Chuppi and Diljit Dosanjh in the role of a cop from a small town.

Reports reveal that the title of the song featuring Sunny Leone is Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda. In the song, Sunny Leone shakes a leg with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. Recently, glimpses from the song are making rounds on the Internet. Dressed in a yellow and neon bralette and high waist stylish salwar, Sunny Leone is looking breathtaking.

Meanwhile, Diljit is looking cool in a white shirt and a leather jacket and Varun is dressed in a red and black shirt. In a small interview, the director of the film revealed that the song is among the peppy dance numbers for all those decent Mundas and Habibis out there. With foot-tapping beats and lyrics, the song is expected to emerge among the top club songs.

The song is composed by Musical duo Sachin and Jigar and is sung by Guru Randhawa. Reportedly, the song will also feature Benny Dayal. Talking about the film, apart from Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma, the film also features Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles.

