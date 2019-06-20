Arjun Patiala trailer: The makers of the upcoming film Arjun Patiala starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma have finally released the trailer of the film. Arjun Patiala is slated to hit the screens on July 26 and will clash with two other films.

Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma have joined hands to take the audience on an entertaining ride with their upcoming film Arjun Patiala. The trailer of the film released today and it is garnering a positive reaction from the audience. Helmed by Rohit Jugraj and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and T-Series, the film is romantic cop comedy film that will surely tickle your funny bone.

However, there are several interesting facts about the film that you might have missed in the trailer of the film but are worth a note.

1. It is not the first time that Diljit Dosanjh will be playing a cop in a film. He has previously essayed the role of a police officer in Bollywood film Udta Punjab starring Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, both the roles are completely different. While he played an earnest cop in Udta Punjab, his character in Arjun Patiala will make you laugh with his fun personality.

2. Similarly, Kriti Sanon was seen playing the role of a local reporter in her latest release Luka Chuppi, in which she shared the screen space with Kartik Aaryan.

3. As the film gears to hit the screens on July 26, it will be Varun Sharma Vs Varun Sharma at the silver screens. Arjun Patiala will clash with Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah’s film Khandaani Shafakhana that also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role.

4. Along with Arjun Patiala and Khandaani Shafakhana, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Mental Hai Kya is also slated to release on the same day. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 was also slated to release on July 26 but the release date of the film was later advanced to July 12.

5. Earlier, Arjun Patiala was slated to hit the screens on September 13, 2018 but the release date got later pushed to May 3, 2019 and then July 19, 2019. However, the makers of the film have now finalised July 26 as the release date of the film.

