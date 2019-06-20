Arjun Patiala trailer celebrity and audience reaction: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh who made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab is back again after Welcome to New York and Soorma with his hilarious and fun-filled movie Arjun Patiala in which he will be seen playing the role of a stereotypical policeman. Apart from him, the movie will also see Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in lead roles.
The fun-filled action drama trailer features Diljit Dosanjh as a small town cop who is in love with journalist Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma is another cop- Ondia Singh (the reason to this cute and weird name is that his mother wanted an Onida tv set but got him instead, hence Onida Singh).
The three minutes 2-second trailer will keep you hooked from the beginning till the end and will leave you in splits surely! The low budget movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and stars Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunny Leone as well.
Watch the full trailer here:
The trailer in a span of just an hour has crossed 500k views on Youtube and twitter is full of praises for this amazing star cast. So let’s see some of the tweets here: