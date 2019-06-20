Arjun Patiala trailer celebrity and audience reaction: Kriti Sanon, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala trailer is finally out and has taken the internet by storm. The action-filled trailer has all the right doses of romance and action which will keep you hooked till th every last minute. Check out the trailer here:

Arjun Patiala trailer celebrity and audience reaction: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh who made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab is back again after Welcome to New York and Soorma with his hilarious and fun-filled movie Arjun Patiala in which he will be seen playing the role of a stereotypical policeman. Apart from him, the movie will also see Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in lead roles.

The fun-filled action drama trailer features Diljit Dosanjh as a small town cop who is in love with journalist Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma is another cop- Ondia Singh (the reason to this cute and weird name is that his mother wanted an Onida tv set but got him instead, hence Onida Singh).

The three minutes 2-second trailer will keep you hooked from the beginning till the end and will leave you in splits surely! The low budget movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and stars Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunny Leone as well.

Watch the full trailer here:



The trailer in a span of just an hour has crossed 500k views on Youtube and twitter is full of praises for this amazing star cast. So let’s see some of the tweets here:

The only good thing in #ArjunPatialaTrailer is @kritisanon — Deep Valesha (@deep_valesha) June 20, 2019

Trailer drops today at 11 am… New poster of #ArjunPatiala… Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma… Directed by Rohit Jugraj… 26 July 2019 release. #ArjunPatialaTrailer pic.twitter.com/o5WYqwmNNd — dr Jasod Choudhary (@drjasod) June 20, 2019

Haha Interesting 😂#ArjunPatialaTrailer

It is always fun watching @diljitdosanjh doing comedy scenes, Chu is another plus point and @kritisanon is so beautiful as always 😘https://t.co/IcjjGIsEvb — NITE$H (@iNiteshPatil) June 20, 2019

Hi @RonitBoseRoy sir supper trailer #ArjunPatialaTrailer it's ossam and your look so different I am waiting for movie — Aftab. (@PayakAftab2) June 20, 2019

