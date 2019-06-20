Arjun Patiala trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala is a rom-com film which is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-series. Recently, the makers have released the trailer of the much-anticipated film. Watch the trailer here–

Arjun Patiala trailer: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Arjun Patiala which will hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019. The romantic cop spoof comedy film is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films and T-series. After teasing the audience with a series of posters and promos, finally, the makers have released the much-awaited trailer of the film.

The trailer is a pack of entertainment as it has everything starting from comedy, action to romance. Kriti Sanon is portraying the role of a crime journalist same like she did in Luka Chhupi and Diljit Dosanjh is essaying the role of a cop of a small town just like his character in Udta Punjab. Earlier to this, the lead stars also released a funny promo of the film where Kriti Sanon was spotted giving marketing classes to Diljit and Varun Sharma.

Talking about the story of the film, Diljit is a fitness freak person meanwhile Kriti appears as Ritu who is very smart and clever. Moreover, Varun Sharma will appear in the role of boy Onida Singh who is known for his drama.

It seems that the entire star cast is much excited for the film and left no stone unturned to incite the audience for the trailer which has indeed fulfilled the expectations of the fans and is currently making headlines for all the right reasons. Moreover, apart from Kriti, Varun, and Diljit, the film also features Ronit Roy and Sunny Leone.

Arjun Patiala is also set to clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mental Hai Kya at the box office. Mental Hai Kya is an erotic black comedy film which is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

