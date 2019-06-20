Arjun Patiala trailer review: The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma's upcoming film Arjun Patiala is out now. Helmed by Rohit Jugraj and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan, Arjun Patiala will hit the silver screens on July 26.

Arjun Patiala trailer review: After several delays and detours, the trailer of Arjun Patiala starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma has finally released. Unlike other trailers, this trailer isn’t perfect and neither does it claim to be. It is full of hilarious errors that will make you giggle, promising a fun-filled ride. Diljit Dosanjh plays a cop named Arjun and he is undoubtedly the star of the trailer. As he brings his A game on, Diljit showcases a natural flair of comedy.

Kriti Sanon, who has played a role of a local reporter in Luka Chuppi, delivers a decent performance as Ritu. However, she shares a sparkling chemistry with Diljit in the film, which will be worth a watch. Varun Sharma as Onida Singh is doing what he does best, i.e to entertain with her funny antics. Overall, the trailer promises action, romance, drama and lots of funny moments and has all the elements of an entertaining film.

However, the storyline of the film is not quite clear from the trailer. Does the film promise novelty? No. Does the trailer keep you hooked all through out? Yes. Speaking about the music, the trailer gives a glimpse of two new tracks. One features a dance number of Kriti and Diljit while another is an item song by Sunny Leone.

Take a look at the trailer of Arjun Patiala here:

Helmed by Rohit Jugraj and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of T-Series and Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala is slated for a theatrical release on July 26. On its release day, the film is slated for a clash with Sonakshi Sinha’s film Khandaani Shafakhaana and Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya.

