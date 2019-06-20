The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma-starrer Arjun Patiala released today and Sunny Leone will be seen in a special item number in the movie.

Bollywood item girl Sunny Leone, who is known for her breathtaking and sexy item numbers such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, Paani Wala Dance, among many others will be now seen in a special item number in Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma-starrer upcoming comedy-drama Arjun Patiala which is slated to hit the silver screen on July 26 this year.

According to media reports, the dancing sensation of Bollywood will be seen in a sexy item song in which fans will get to see her sexy latka-jhatkas which set the silver screen on fire! Arjun Patiala is being helmed by Rohit Jugraj and the movie is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of Maddock Films and T-Series.

The trailer of the film was released today and it has received positive reviews from fans and they are calling it a laugh riot. Arjun Patiala also stars Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is supporting roles and is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019.

Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood and is a former porn star who is best known for her sexy and hot item numbers in many Bollywood movies. She has worked in movies like Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Jism 2, One Night Stand, among many others and will be soon hosting the new season of popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

Sunny Leone is also an Internet sensation with a massive fan base across the globe!

