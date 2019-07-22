Arjun Patiala: Varun Sharma, who is best known for his first character Choocha, recently shared a BTS video performing a water stunt on the sets of his upcoming film Arjun Patiala. The film is a rom-com film which will hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.

Arjun Patiala: Though, not as a lead actor, but Varun Sharma forms a solid part of supporting team of his films. Varun Sharma is best known with the name of his first on-screen character Choocha in the film Fukrey. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Arjun Patiala with costars Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Arjun Patiala is a rom-com film which is directed by Rohit Jugaj and will hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019.

Recently, the actor shared a BTS video from the sets of the film. In the video, Varun can be seen falling off a height in water properly harnessed.

Varun Sharma is currently shuttling down between films as he has a list of films lined up in his kitty this year. After completing the promotion work for the film, Varun Sharma will then get busy with the work of Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana, which is also a comedy-drama film with singer Badshah, who will do his debut with the movie.

Here is the BTS video–

Meanwhile, Varun Sharma will also appear in rom-com film Chhichhore with Bollywood stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on September 6, 2019. Varun will also appear in Roohi Afza with costars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

Varun Sharma first appeared in comedy film Fukrey which was a commercial success. Post to which, the actor appeared in action-comedy film Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kajol.

