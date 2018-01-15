Bollywood's handsome hunk Arjun Rampal has been rated as one of the most hottest and desirable men of Bollywood. From his debut film Pyaar, Ishq Aur Mohobbat to his latest film release Daddy, Arjun has mesmerised his fans with his incredibly hot looks and spectacular on-screen performance. Have a look at 30 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Arjun Rampal that are enough to steal your heart away.

Known as the ‘Hunk’ of Bollywood, Arjun Rampal is one of the hottest and desirable celebrities of the Bollywood town. Born in a military background, Arjun’s maternal grandfather Brigadier Gurdayal Singh designed the first artillery gun for the Indian army post-independence. Unlike his grandfather, life had different plans for the superstar as just after his graduation from the Hindu college in Delhi with an economics degree, Arjun went on to become India’s next supermodel. He made his acting debut with the film Pyaar, Ishq or Mohobbat in 2001 opposite Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani and Kirti Reddy. Film critic Taran Adarsh impressed with his mesmerising performance wrote, “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat is a showcase for Arjun Rampal to exhibit his talent. The guy looks dashing and emotes with utmost sincerity. He’s handled the emotional moments with maturity, which is so rare for a first-timer. A confident debut!”

After his Bollywood debut, Arjun never looked back and charmed not just the Bollywood industry but also audiences with his suave personality and commendable acting talent. The superstar paved his way towards real stardom with his role in Om Shaanti Om, followed by his stint in Rock On, Housefull, Raajneeti, Roy and the list goes on. The heartthrob was last seen on the big screen in the film Daddy based on the lives of gangster turned politician Arun Gawli. Apart from being a Bollywood A lister, Arjun has mesmerised his fans in multiple international stage concerts like Heartthrobs: Live in Concert, Temptations and many more.

On the personal front, Arjun married former Miss India Mehr Jesia in the year 1998 and the duo are parents of two beautiful daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Here are 30 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Arjun Rampal that will win your heart :

