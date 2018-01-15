Known as the ‘Hunk’ of Bollywood, Arjun Rampal is one of the hottest and desirable celebrities of the Bollywood town. Born in a military background, Arjun’s maternal grandfather Brigadier Gurdayal Singh designed the first artillery gun for the Indian army post-independence. Unlike his grandfather, life had different plans for the superstar as just after his graduation from the Hindu college in Delhi with an economics degree, Arjun went on to become India’s next supermodel. He made his acting debut with the film Pyaar, Ishq or Mohobbat  in 2001 opposite Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani and Kirti Reddy. Film critic Taran Adarsh impressed with his mesmerising performance wrote, “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat is a showcase for Arjun Rampal to exhibit his talent. The guy looks dashing and emotes with utmost sincerity. He’s handled the emotional moments with maturity, which is so rare for a first-timer. A confident debut!”

After his Bollywood debut, Arjun never looked back and charmed not just the Bollywood industry but also audiences with his suave personality and commendable acting talent. The superstar paved his way towards real stardom with his role in Om Shaanti Om, followed by his stint in Rock On, Housefull, Raajneeti, Roy and the list goes on. The heartthrob was last seen on the big screen in the film Daddy based on the lives of gangster turned politician Arun Gawli. Apart from being a Bollywood A lister, Arjun has mesmerised his fans in multiple international stage concerts like Heartthrobs: Live in Concert, Temptations and many more.

On the personal front, Arjun married former Miss India Mehr Jesia in the year 1998 and the duo are parents of two beautiful daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Here are 30 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Arjun Rampal that will win your heart :

Super hot Arjun Rampal steals hearts with his mesmerising looks.

Bollywood hottie Arjun Rampal made his acting debut with the film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat.
Along with Bollywood, hot and sexy Arjun Rampal has charmed the audiences with his on-stage rock performances.
Sizzling hot Arjun Rampal clicks a selfie with an award which he received for his contribution to cinema.
Arjun Rampal shares a hot picture from his latest photoshoot.
Arjun Rampal memerises his fans with his intense bearded look. Isn’t he just so sexy?
Arjun Rampal leaves us spell-bound with his incredibly sexy looks.
Arjun Rampal shares a hot still from an old photoshoot.
Breathtaking Arjun Rampal dazzles in a stunning mirror selfie.
Arjun Rampal was last seen in the Bollywood film Daddy inspired by gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.
Hot and sexy Arjun Rampal shares insights from a lazy day at home on his official Instagram handle.
Arjun Rampal dazzles the audiences with his super hot looks and mesmerising performance.
Arjun Rampal shares a sexy throwback image from the sets of Rock On with his fans.
Arjun Rampal clicks an adorable selfie with his dog.

Model turned actor Arjun Rampal dazzles on the fashion ramp with his incredibly hot style.
Arjun Rampal oh-so-hot man bun is enough to impress the ladies.
Super hot Arjun Rampal clicks a pouty selfie with his Roy co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.
Arjun Rampal leaves up spellbound with his amazing hot and sexy body.
Arjun Rampal is one of the hottest celebrities of the Bollywood town.
Arjun Rampal clicks a seflie with his fans in middle of his rock show.
Arjun Rampal gets captured in an adorable candid with his Rock On co star Farhan Akhtar.
Here is another one from Arjun Rampal’s music shows in New Jersey.
How cute does Arjun Rampal look as he hugs his super adorable and cute daughter Myra.
Bollywood superstar Arjun Rampal living the Californian dreams as he clicks a sun-kissed selfie.
Arjun Rampal spends some quality time with his beautiful daughter Myra.

 