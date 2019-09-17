Arjun Rampal is all set to create a buzz with his next project titled Anjaan — The Unknown. It is a supernatural thriller film directed by Amitendra Vats and will go on floors in January.

Arjun Rampal is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his strong looks on-screens. Currently, Arjun Rampal is enjoying his best phase of life as recently he with his girlfriend Gabriella welcomed their first baby boy, Arik. It seems that after enjoying his personal space, he again wishes to be back on-screens with his films. Recently, reports reveal that Arjun is all set to appear in his next project titled Anjaan — The Unknown.

It seems that Arjun is gearing up to haunt his audience with his latest project which is a supernatural thriller. Reports reveal that Arjun Rampal will appear in the role of a cop tracking a serial killer. Talking about the film, the story revolves around the murder of three girls and the mystery behind their case. The case is given to Arjun Rampal, who investigates the entire case and tries to dig out the common thread by connecting all the dots.

The film is directed by Amitendra Vats and will be co-produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra. Reports reveal that earlier Arjun and Rahul collaborated for their film Daddy and this film will serve as their reunite. Currently, the makers are busy finalising the cast of the film. Moreover, the team is also busy with the recce in places like Uttarakhand and Scotland. Reports reveal that the film will go on floors in January.

Some days back, Arjun Rampal was also trolled for riding a luxury car during Mumbai rains to which Arjun replied in an interesting way. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in J. P. Dutta’s film Paltan with Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood and Rohit Roy. The film was based on 1967 Nathu La clashes after the Sino-Indian War in 1962.

There is no doubt in saying that Arjun Rampal is among the most talented actors who love to step out of his comfort zone and conquers the heart with his intense and strong roles on-screens. Arjun did his debut in the year 2001 with the film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and also won supporting actors award after his debut.

