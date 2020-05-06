Actor Arjun Rampal slams people crowding on the liquor stores says it's absolute chaos, they don't deserve drinking but a thrashing. Even netizen agrees with him and said, it's shameful. Watch the video here

After the government has permitted liquor shops to open amid lockdown, people are flouting the social distancing rule. Condemning the crowding on liquor shops, actor Arjun Rampal shared a 1-minute 27-second video and captioned it: The view is of outside the liquor store, stop this.

Further added, Arjun wrote: No one is observing social distancing, its an absolute chaos. He also made an appeal to the government to stop this as there is no level of discipline being maintained. These people deserve a thrashing and not drinking.

In the video, hundreds of people are rushing towards the liquor shop, while deployed policemen are trying to make them maintain distance, which seemed to be of no use. Many netizens agreed to Arjun’s post and expressed their opinion in the comment section.

Check the post:

A user wrote: Human’s Greed has already brought this disaster, while another user wrote: So uncouth, its better government should allow home delivery if the liquor sale is so crucial to uplift the economy. The third user wrote: Shops don’t need to shut but these people’s mentality

Meanwhile, hairstylist Aalim Hakim said: These people have no respect for themselves, its a shame. Chef Vicky Ratnani also hit out at those who are flouting lockdown and wrote: It’s a shame and biggest mistake these people are doing.

Talking about Arjun’s part in the battle against COVID-19, the actor recently shared the video where he announced that he is associated with an NGO who on daily basis feeding needy in the time of coronavirus crisis. He also urged others to join the initiative and donate atgodharmic.com

Check the post:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App