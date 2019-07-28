Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetridates name their baby boy Arik Rampal: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades had their first child together a few days back and after sharing a series of photos of their newborn, the new parents in town have named their child Arik Rampal.

Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetridates name their baby boy Arik Rampal: The new parents in town Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades who became proud parents of a baby boy a few days back have shared a post where they have revealed the name of heir sweet boy- Arik Rampal.

To share the news, Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle and wrote- That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude, and light. A rainbow appeared in our lives. So blessed we feel gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #Arikrampal

Posted ten minutes back the photo has already received thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments from fans who are congratulating him for his new baby. Among many comments even his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades too commented hearts and sunshine. Take a look at his post here:

Arjun Rampal, Gabriella has been dating for more than a year and announced that his GF is pregnant in the month of May. Arjun Rampal has two daughters with his previous wife- Myra and Mahika. Arjun Rampal, Gabriella welcomed their baby boy on July 18, 2019, at a private hospital in Mumbai where even her parents flew from Africa to be there for their daughter. Gabriella on Saturday shared a picture of herself and Arilk resting on her shoulder. She captioned her post as Tired but in love.

Arjun separated from wife Mehr Jesia a year back after twenty years of marriage. Take a look at some of their photos and videos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App