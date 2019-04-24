Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have announced that they are expecting a baby. To make the announcement, the duo shared a romantic photo on their social media handles. The actor has said that he is blessed to have Gabriella and start all over again.

Meanwhile, Gabriella shared the same photo on her profile and wrote that she is grateful for him and their baby and she cannot wait to meet the little one. In the photo shared by the duo, they can be seen cuddling with each other. While Arjun looks dapper in a black and white tuxedo, Gabriella is seen donning a high slit gown as she flaunts her baby bump. Soon after the annoucement was made, fans rushed to the comment section to shower their wishes on the couple.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the good news:

The first ever post Gabriella shared with Arjun is where the duo can be seen sharing a hearty laugh as the former writes in the caption that all she wants for Christmas is him, confirming their relationship. Meanwhile, Arjun shared a photo from a wedding in which the duo can be seen dressed in ethnic attire. Sharing the post, Arjun said that they are at a wedding but it is not their wedding. Ever since then, the duo leaves no stone unturned to proclaim their love on social media and make the fans gush over their adorable chemistry.

Before dating Gabriella Demetriades, Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr Jesia. The two are proud parents to two girls- Mahikaa and Myra. After 20 years of separation, Arjun and Mehr announced separation with a joint statement.

