Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is likely to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on May 25 in Mumbai. The couple is currently spending quality time with each other on their babymoon in the Maldives.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is starting a new phase in his life with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and the duo are beyond excited. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, the couple surprised everyone by announcing that they are expecting a baby. As the duo spend some quality time in the Maldives, the latest reports suggest that Arjun will be hosting a baby shower for Gabriella over the weekend in Mumbai.

According to the latest buzz, Arjun will host the baby shower on May 25 in Mumbai post their return from the Maldives. Arjun’s ex-wife Mehr Jesia is already aware of the development and their daughters are also happy for their dad. Speaking about Mehr Jesia’s reaction to the development in Arjun Rampal’s life, a source had earlier revealed to a news portal that she has accepted the news well. While they are still working on the financial terms of their divorce, Mehr is a great mother and wants the best for her kids.

A few days ago, Arjun shared an adorable photo with Gabriella from their babymoon in the Maldives. As the couple soaks in the bright sun, they look beautiful together. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, the actor wrote in the caption, “When you wake up to this, you know you are blessed.” Meanwhile, Gabriella has also been sharing a series of stunning photos from their Maldivian holiday.

Last month, Arjun and Gabriella announced their pregnancy on social media by sharing an adorable photo. In the photo, Arjun can be seen striking a mushy pose while Gabriella flaunts her baby bump. On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in JP Dutta’s film Paltan and Zee5 web series The Final Call. Gabriella, on the other hand, is a South African model and has her own fashion label named Deme by Gabriella.

