Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades: It is a boy! Arjun Rampal and his lady love Gabriella Demetriades have been blessed with a baby boy. Gabriella Demetriades was admitted into the hospital yesterday evening and after hard labor congratulations are in order for the new parents in town.

Jp Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta took to her twitter to share the news. She wrote congratulation Arjun Rampal on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God Bless. According to reports, Gabriella Demetriades, girlfriend of Arjun Rampal, delivered her first baby with Arjun Rampal at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, through a cesarean delivery. Her parents had flown in from South Africa to be at their daughter’s sid at the arrival of their grandson.

Arjun Rampal has two daughters from his previous marriage – Mahikaa 17 and Myra 14. The duo was snapped outside the hospital today, as they had gone to visit Gabriella. In an interview with a leading daily, Arjun Rampal had revealed that he is very lucky as his kids have no problem with GF Gabriella Demetriades and have happily accepted her into their family.

Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWsPGMfLGY — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) July 18, 2019

During the whole pregnancy phase, Arjun Rampal has taken good care of his lady love Gabriella Demetriades. The couple had jetted off to the Maldives for a romatic babymoon and Arjun had also organized a baby shower for Gabriella at his Mumbai residence. Interestingly his two other kids Mahikaa and Myra had also attended the event and played dutiful hosts.

