Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recently made their first appearance with their baby boy as they posed for the paparazzi while taking their little munchkin home. Watch the video of the duo here–

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recently got blessed with a baby boy. After teasing the fans, sharing pictures of a teddy bear, finally, the duo made their first appearance today and together posed for the paparazzi. The couple looked excited with full of energies while they took home their bundle of happiness. While their photos are making rounds on the Internet, a video carrying their baby boy home outside the hospital has also gone viral.

Earlier to this, Gabriella shared the first glimpse of their baby boy where daddy Arjun was seen holding his child in his arms. Since the time, Gabriella got hospitalised, she has been regularly visited and surrounded by their close friends and family.

Moreover, before Gabriella gave birth to his boy child, his parents came to India to support their daughter and to share her happiness. Talking about their relationship, Arjun and Gabriella met each other through their mutual friends a year back and recently, the actor made an official announcement about Gabriella’s pregnancy.

Take a look at the video–

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in JP Dutta’s film Paltan where he portrayed the role of Lt Col Rai Singh Yadav’s role. Though, Arjun left no stone unturned for his role, the film unfortunately failed to perform well at the box office as well as the heart of his fans.

Here are some pictures of the duo with their newborn–

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App