Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriade haven't decided their baby's name yet. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy recently. When asked the couple said they have not finalised their son's name and are still searching.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriade have been blessed with a baby boy recently. The duo hasn’t decided the baby’s name yet and are still searching.

Arjun and his South African girlfriend Gabriella have been in news since the time of her pregnancy. A few days back Arjun took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with her model girlfriend thanking her for the same. According to sources, Gabriella’s parents came to Mumbai before her delivery to be with her at this time. The couple was also snapped by the paparazzi’s outside the hospital before she got admitted.

In conversation with the two, they revealed that haven’t thought about their son’s name yet. Arjun’s daughters Mahikaa and Myra were also by daddy’s side and the actor’s friends will start visiting Gabriella soon. The new mother is expected to be discharged soon.

Arjun announced his separation with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia last year. They separated after almost two decades. The ex-couple had two beautiful daughters Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13). Arjun had full support from his daughters during the pregnancy time of his girlfriend and the actor is really happy being a father again.

On the work front, Rampal was last seen in a web series named The Final Call. In the show, he played the character of an alcoholic pilot. On the other hand, Gabriella is a supermodel who was chosen in 100 Sexiest Women In The World contenders.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App