Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are the new parents in town. The couple welcomed their first child, i.e a beautiful baby boy sometime back and they are over the moon with the new beginnings taking place in their life. After Arjun introduced the world to his son Arik Rampal, Gabriella is now leaving everyone stunned with her drastic post pregnancy weight loss.

Within 11 days of delivering a baby, Gabriella has managed to get her envious body back and it is no short of inspiring. She has narrated her weight loss journey on her Instagram story by sharing her before and after photos. In the caption attached with the photo, Gabriella wrote that she had picked up 21 kg in her 9th month of pregnancy. The weight loss was not easy but she continued to work out and trust the process. She exercised 5 times a week, ate what she wanted but in moderation and gave her body proper rest.

With this, prenatal yoga also helped her a lot. Gabriella concluded by saying that everyone is different and all good things take time. Therefore, it is important to be patient with your mind and body. Introducing Arik to the world, Arjun shared a photo of him holding his baby’s little fingers. Thanking everyone for their graciousness, love and beautiful wishes, Arjun said that they have welcomed Junior Rampal into their lives.

Prior to this, Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2018. They announced their separation with an open statement after 20 years of marriage. Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia have two daughters named Mahikaa and Myra.

