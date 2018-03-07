Actor Arjun Rampal is desolated by the demise of his beloved pet, Gangsta. Arjun has a special place in his heart for his pets, Gangsta, and Muscles. The endearing boxer was part of his family for a quite long time. Arjun has been fond of pets since his childhood and his boarding school days. The actor has always stood up for animal rights and always shared his service if required. Arjun has always spoken at length about the unconditional love that a pet offers.

Actor Arjun Rampal is dejected by the demise of his beloved pet, Gangsta. Arjun has a special place in his heart for his pets — Gangsta, and Muscles. The endearing boxer was part of his family for a quite long time. Arjun has been fond of pets since his childhood and his boarding school days. Arjun had two boxers earlier Tyson and Demi. One of the favourite hobbies of Arjun is going for a run with his pets. Like Arjun, his wife Meher and daughters Mahika and Myra also share their love for dogs. Arjun has always stood up for the issues relating animals and wildlife The actor has always spoken at length about the unconditional love that pets offer. It is one of the purest forms of love.

Arjun will be seen next in JP Dutta’s Paltan where he plays the head of the regiment during the Indo-china war of 1962. He will also be starred in Meera Chopra’s Nastik. He has another project Sarvaguuna Sampanna with Sonu Sood. Arjun has started his career as model where he shined and later made debut in Bollywood with Rajiv Rai’s romance Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat(2001), which flopped at the box office but earned Arjun critical acclaim for his performance and won several awards for his work in the movie including a nomination for the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Debut.

He failed to become a lead actor in Bollywood due to the failure of his films during the early part of his career in romance flicks including Deewaanapan (2001) Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002), Dil Ka Rishta (2003), Vaada (2005). He got his breakthrough in the industry with his first commercial success Don (2006) other successes include Aankhen (2002), Om Shanti Om (2007), Rock On (2008) and Ra.One (2011). Arjun reprised the supporting role of Jasjit in Don – The Chase Begins Again, a remake of the 1978 movie Don. The role had been played by Pran in the original Don. Don – The Chase Begins Again starred Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles and the movie became Arjun’s first hit. The film proved to be a breakthrough movie for Arjun, although Khan earned the most attention. Taran Adarsh praised his performance, quoting, “Despite the shortcomings, he makes a sincere attempt.”

