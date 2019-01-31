One of the biggest fashion events in India- Lakme Fashion Week 2019 has commenced with a lot of celebrities gracing the shows with their appearance, one of them being Arjun Rampal. Recently, the actor was spotted at the event with his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. It seems like the duo have made their relationship official with their public appearance.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were spotted walking together in jocund spirits. The lovebirds rumoured to be dating each other have been going out for dinners for quite some time now. Although the two have never come out in open about their relationship, their Instagram posts have made everything quite clear. At the event, Arjun donned in a dark navy blue tee over black track pant paired with his sexy bomber jacket while Gabriella was seen wearing a white top over a white baggy pant ensembled with her nude overcoat. Her white sneakers were like icing on the cake adding to her style.

Rampal made his acting debut in Rajiv Rai’s romance Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001). He got his breakthrough in the industry with his first commercial success starring Shah Rukh Khan Don (2006). Other commercial films include Aankhen (2002), Om Shanti Om (2007), Rock On!! (2008), Housefull (2010) and Ra One (2011). Rampal became a film producer with I See You (2006) under his Chasing Ganesha Films banner and played the lead role. Rampal has received many awards including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Rock On!!.

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model and actress. She was a contestant of Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women In The World contenders.

