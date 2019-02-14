Actor Arjun Rampal was sued for lapsing in paying back 1 crore loan that he had taken from YT Entertainment. On giving the legal notice, the actor paid Rs 7.5 lakh but failed to return the entire amount. However, the actor has stated that the matter has been solved and he will clear it when called up for hearing in the court.

A lawsuit was filed against actor Arjun Rampal in the Bombay high court after he allegedly lapsed to pay back a loan of Rs 1 crore which he had taken from YT Entertainment in May 2018 and promised to return it within 90 days. The actor was given a legal notice under provisions of section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 on October 8, and was asked to pay Rs 1 crore with interest, within 14 days. After failing to comply, a criminal complaint was filed against him in the high court at Andheri on October 29.

According to the petition filed through lawyer Aurup Dasgupta, Rampal had promised to pay back the loan within 90 days, with an interest of 12% per annum which he failed to comply. Reportedly, the actor had also given a postdated cheque of Rs 1 crore but when the cheque was deposited on August 23, it bounced. YT Entertainment then filed a criminal complaint against Rampal in October.

Later, Arjun paid Rs 7.5 lakh on November 22. On failing to pay the entire loan amount, a commercial suit was filed against him for the recovery of Rs. 10,050,000 with interest. However, the actor said in an interview that the issue has been sorted and the transaction has cleared. He added that he would make it clear in court when he would be called for hearing.

Aurup Dasgupta refuted Rampal’s claim and said the actor has not returned any money apart from Rs 7.5 lakh.

