Supermodel and Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recently shared a picture on her Instagram giving the first glimpse of their newborn baby. Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their baby boy on Thursday, the couple hasn't decided the name yet.

Supermodel Gabriella recently shared a picture on her Instagram giving a glimpse of her little bundle of joy. In the picture, daddy Arjun is holding the child in his arms looking at him and smiling but the face of the child cannot be seen. Two more pictures were shared by Gabriella, one in which she is Arjun is holding a teddy bear and another is her selfie photo with a caption saying she wanted some change. The glow on her face is exceptional.

According to sources, Arjun has got full support from his daughters Mahikaa and Myra as they were snapped outside the hospital excited for welcoming a new member in the family. Gabriella’s parents were also good support for her when she was admitted to the hospital.

Have a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Rampal was last seen in a web series named The Final Call. In the show, he played the character of an alcoholic pilot. On the other hand, Gabriella is a supermodel who was chosen in 100 Sexiest Women In The World contenders.

