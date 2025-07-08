LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Arjun Rampal’s Rugged Look and Ranveer Singh’s Bold Avatar Steal the Show in Aditya Dhar’s Gritty Action-Thriller Dhurandhar

Arjun Rampal’s Rugged Look and Ranveer Singh’s Bold Avatar Steal the Show in Aditya Dhar’s Gritty Action-Thriller Dhurandhar

The first look of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, reveals a gritty action thriller featuring Arjun Rampal in a rugged new avatar and Ranveer Singh’s bold transformation. With a star-studded cast and intense storyline, the film promises to explore the untold stories of forgotten heroes, releasing December 5, 2025.

DhurandharStar Cast
Dhurandhar Star Cast

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 10:49:59 IST

The first look at Dhurandhar, the long awaited action thriller from filmmaker Aditya Dhar, is finally out and it’s already making waves. With its fierce aesthetic and a cast full of caste the teaser doesn’t just set the tone, it shakes up expectations. And front and center of that gritty visual landscape is Arjun Rampal, nearly unrecognisable in a raw, hardened avatar.

Arjun Rampal’s Intense New Avatar in Dhurandhar Sets a Darker Tone for the Film

Sporting a greying beard, a glinting gold tooth, metallic shades, and an edge that hints at a tough as nails personality, Arjun Rampal’s have shook the fans, calling him Aura Rampal.

 It’s a departure from the polished roles he’s known for, diving into something darker possibly even dangerous. Though the plot remains tightly under wraps, the visuals alone suggest he’s playing a character with layers one shaped by conflict, scars, and perhaps a blurred moral compass.

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan Join Forces in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar

“Ranveer is in top form and you haven’t seen this version of him anywhere… get ready,” Arjun Rampal remarked, reacting to the teaser, which also offers compelling glimpses of Ranveer Singh in a bold new look. That’s not all the teaser also teases appearances by Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, making it clear that Dhurandhar will not only be watched it will be remebered.

 Aditya Dhar whose breakout film Uri: The Surgical Strike won critical and box office acclaim Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar himself.

If the teaser is any indication, it is fair to assume that it  won’t be your typical action film. Described as a gritty origin story of men history often forgets, Dhurandhar aims to explore the shadows between heroism and survival. With its heavy atmosphere, striking visuals, and actors clearly pushing their boundaries, the film seems poised to offer something intense and thought-provoking.

 Dhurandhar is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5, 2025. With anticipation already building.

Tags: Arjun RampalBollywoodDhurandharranveer singh

