Arjun Reddy completed its 2 years and has started the cult of memories lane for fans

Arjun Reddy, the 2017 film which gained a huge number of fan following, the director of the film was Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it was a Tamil-Telugu film and gained popularity. Today it has completed two years and fans had gone to the emotional lane by posting their favorite scenes from the film Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda played the role of Arjun Reddy and Shalini Dubey played the female lead role in the film. Today the hashtag #2YearsForArjunReddy is trending on twitter and fans are sharing the classic cult’s scene today.

Fans are tweeting about the love for this film, one of the fans tweeted that it will always be on the top list, how can anyone not love this movie, it will always be a cult.

Usually My Friends Make Fun of me when I discuss about Telugu Movies. But this movie changed all. Most shared movie from my phone.. Even some shook hands after watching The I addicted to – well swinged then with my circumstances Lots of history abt this#2YearsForArjunReddy pic.twitter.com/Ndepi03kf6 — ABHILASH S NAIR (@itsmeStAbhi) August 25, 2019

The other fan wrote that it was a soulful love story and that Rowdy did some massive changes in the box office, the other fan wrote that this movie is a life-changing movie and his friends used to make fun of him but he used to share this film from his phone and his friends used to shake hands with him after watching the film.

Itself an achievement for @TheDeverakonda

Superstar of TFI tweeted abt ur terrific performance #ArjunReddy #2YearsOfArjunReddy https://t.co/mepg2B5cST — Hemanth Satya (@hemanthkalk) August 25, 2019

Arjun Reddy’s remake was made in Hindi and Shahid Kapoor played the lead role and Kiara Advani played the female lead role and they both did an amazing role in it and the film was a blockbuster and Kabir Singh has its own fan base and was criticized too but it raised above that and hit the theatres hard and was a successful film.

