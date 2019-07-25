Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comment: Arjun reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda recently backs Sandeep Vanga statement and stated Maybe he was in a relationship where they abused each other.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s comment: Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda recently landed up in another soup after he backs Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Amidst a controversy came in, in which Vanga condoned violence in the name of love, but later he claimed that his statements were misrepresented.

During a promotional event for the film Dear Comrade, actor Deverakonda told journalist Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, he said: The criticism Kabir Singh received was slightly different, but he is ok, that audiences and critics have a problem with a character like Arjun. If people have met the person like Arjun Reddy they wouldn’t like him, so if they are not liking him in the movie is not a problem for him.

Deverakonda even added, he knows Sandeep, and he has worked with him, In his opinion, the story is not anti-women but about love. Previously Sandeep too stated the same to Anupama, when a person is deeply in love and he feels connected to a woman(and vice versa) if they both have not the liberty to slap each other so there’s no bond between them.

For all those who would want to know the mind behind #kabirsingh. Sandeep Reddy Vanga in conversation. Kabir Singh | Sandeep Reddy Vanga Interview | FC Postmortem | Anupama Ch… https://t.co/dKh4j3dHx6 via @YouTube — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 6, 2019

However, despite the criticism, Kabir Singh garnered 270 crores and made it into this years highest-grossing Bollywood film.

Deverakonda previously refused to watch Kabir Singh continued, he completely understand him and he understands the people who have an issue with Vanaga’s statement , but none of us tried to understood that what he really means to say, maybe in past Sandeep must be in a relationship where he loved someone so much that they abused each other or maybe they hit each other, but maybe they loved each other and were happy with each other, it comes from a person’s experience and we cannot generalize it.

The actor continued, to me what so Sandeep said is right because for him that’s what love meant, In his opinion, we should listen Sandeep and be OK. Everyone is unique in its own ways and have unique relationships too but some people want to be like them and believe in the beliefs that we have but it doesn’t work like that.

