Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday opened up about his struggle with obesity since 20 years old, Kapoor’s latest Instagram post stormed the internet. In his recent Insta post-Kapoor shared his fabulously tough journey from fat to fit, and pens the inspirational note which states that: Everyone had their own struggles, I have mine too with the battle against obesity. But I got back up and try again.

Arjun Kapoor on his obesity
Kapoor also gave a piece of advice to his fans on hard work and efforts, which will eventually pay off if not today then in week or year for sure. Kapoor also vowed in his 20s to never give up which made him lose 50kgs.

It’s been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again… efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year… I started training with @shivohamofficial this January and slow and steady we have managed to At least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat. I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won’t be giving up and letting go now… keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits… we all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually…

Arjun kapoor gym

According to the media sources, The 33-year-old actor is planning for his next project ‘Panipat’. It’s a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, which will depict the third battle of Panipat. Sources also confirmed that actor Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt will also be the part of the movie.

However, recently Kapoor and his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora had a cute teasing moment on Instagram which was very much liked by their fans.

In one of the Malaika’s insta post, she shared a series of pictures in which she is tying her hair in a ponytail and captioned it as #tuesdayteachings and showed the steps to tie a ponytail, But Kapoor teased her and commented on that and wrote, she has not tied her hair after 5 pictures…. To which Malaika replied, ‘@arjunkapoor achaaaa’

