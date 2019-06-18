Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post storms the internet: On Tuesday 33-year-old actor shared his fat to fit journey and his struggles with obesity, he shared his obesity struggles when he was in his 20s and also gave a piece of advice to his fans on hard work and efforts.

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday opened up about his struggle with obesity since 20 years old, Kapoor’s latest Instagram post stormed the internet. In his recent Insta post-Kapoor shared his fabulously tough journey from fat to fit, and pens the inspirational note which states that: Everyone had their own struggles, I have mine too with the battle against obesity. But I got back up and try again.

According to the media sources, The 33-year-old actor is planning for his next project ‘Panipat’. It’s a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, which will depict the third battle of Panipat. Sources also confirmed that actor Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt will also be the part of the movie.

Also Read: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: fashion blunders to red carpet thunders, check out the latest photos

However, recently Kapoor and his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora had a cute teasing moment on Instagram which was very much liked by their fans.

In one of the Malaika’s insta post, she shared a series of pictures in which she is tying her hair in a ponytail and captioned it as #tuesdayteachings and showed the steps to tie a ponytail, But Kapoor teased her and commented on that and wrote, she has not tied her hair after 5 pictures…. To which Malaika replied, ‘@arjunkapoor achaaaa’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App