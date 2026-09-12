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Home > Entertainment News > Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing

Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing

YouTuber Armaan Malik’s family has sparked fresh curiosity after Payal and Kritika Malik teased a new “good news” in their latest vlog. But there is a twist: the couple has not revealed who is pregnant yet.

Armaan Malik’s family
Armaan Malik’s family

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 11:01 IST

YouTuber Armaan Malik’s family is once again at the centre of attention, but this time, it is a mystery surrounding a possible new addition to the household. In their latest vlog, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik hinted at a pregnancy announcement while carefully keeping the identity of the expectant mother under wraps.

The suspense began when Payal ordered a cake carrying the words “Baby Coming Soon.” Naturally, the question was immediate: Is Payal pregnant, or is Kritika expecting?

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Payal refused to give a direct answer. She teased that the good news could be from either of them, while Kritika also confirmed that the announcement was connected to “Payal and me”. The two said they would reveal more only after three months, indicating that the pregnancy, if confirmed, is still in its early stages.

Payal-Kritika Keep Pregnancy Mystery Alive

The vlog became even more playful when Payal pointed towards the four candles placed on the cake and joked with Kritika about whether four more children were on the way. With the family already having five children, Payal quipped about whether Armaan could eventually become the father of nine children.

Kritika also suggested that the family may need a bigger home. She spoke about considering a villa or farmhouse because their current house is becoming too small with five children.

For now, however, there is no official confirmation that either Payal or Kritika is pregnant. The family has only teased a “good news” and asked viewers to wait for the three-month mark.

Armaan Malik Already Has Five Children

Armaan Malik and his family have remained a major subject of social-media interest because of their unconventional family setup and daily vlogs. Armaan has four children with Payal, namely Chirayu, Ayaan, Tooba and Rudra, while his son Zaid is from his relationship with Kritika.

Interestingly, pregnancy speculation surrounding the family is not new. In 2025, Payal’s pregnancy was initially confused with Kritika’s after social-media posts triggered speculation, before the family clarified that Payal was expecting. Payal later welcomed her fourth child.

For now, the Malik family has left fans with one question: Is another baby actually on the way, and if so, is it Payal or Kritika who is expecting?

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Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing
Tags: ARMAAN MALIKhome-hero-pos-13Payal Malik

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Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing

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Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing
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Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing
Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing
Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing

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