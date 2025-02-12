During the podcast, the 38-year-old actor reflected on his approach to relationships, acknowledging that he often treated partners as a means to boost his self-esteem.

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has opened up about his past relationships and the impact of his actions on former partners. Speaking candidly on The Louis Theroux Podcast on February 11, the Call Me by Your Name star admitted to past selfish and inconsiderate behaviour.

Armie Hammer Admits to Past Relationship Patterns

During the podcast, the 38-year-old actor reflected on his approach to relationships, acknowledging that he often treated partners as a means to boost his self-esteem.

“People were like my bags of dope with skin on them,” he admitted. “You make me feel amazing, so I’ll throw everything into the relationship, whisk you away on trips, and then, when it’s over, I’ll just move on.”

Hammer acknowledged that his actions left many former partners feeling hurt and angry. He described his behavior as selfish and inconsiderate, admitting that he frequently repeated the same cycle with different women.

Addressing Scandals and Legal Investigations

Hammer’s career took a downturn in 2021 following serious allegations, including claims of violent fantasies and abuse, which he has consistently denied. Although he admitted to infidelity during his marriage to Elizabeth Chambers, he maintained that he never engaged in any criminal activity.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) conducted an investigation into the allegations but ultimately determined that there was “insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.”

On the podcast, Hammer acknowledged his problematic behavior, stating, “Was I a jerk? Absolutely. Did I break the law? No.” He further described his actions as “love bombing”—a term used to describe overwhelming a partner with affection before abruptly withdrawing.

Armie Hammer’s Return to Acting

After years away from Hollywood, Hammer is making a comeback with two new film projects. According to Variety, he has been cast as the lead in The Dark Knight, directed by German filmmaker Uwe Boll. Additionally, he previously announced on Instagram in October 2024 that he would star in a Western titled Frontier Crucible. These roles mark his first on-screen appearances since Death on the Nile (2022).

Despite his return to filmmaking, Hammer admitted that being away from his children—daughter Harper, 10, and son Ford, 8—has been challenging. Speaking on his own podcast, Armie HammerTime, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work while looking forward to reuniting with his kids.

“I’m not used to being away from them, and I don’t think they’re used to it either,” he shared. “So it feels really nice to be going home to see my kids after an amazing week.”

As Hammer works on rebuilding his career, he continues to reflect on his past and move forward with a new perspective.