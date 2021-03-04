Starring Arradhya Maan and Avneet Kaur, Tera Hoon Na has been crooned by Nikhil D'Souza and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The music video will bring a bright smile on your face.

Valentine’s Day must have gone in the past, but one needs no day/date to enjoy the feeling of love. When it comes to love, always trust T-Series to win hearts with romantic songs. One such song that recently has all the hearts fluttering is Tera Hoon Na. Starring the good-looking actors Arradhya Maan and Avneet Kaur, the melody is crooned by the very talented Nikhil D’Souza.

The music video is vibrant and you keep watching it, you will have a bright smile on your face. The shyness and the building romantic tension between Arradhya Mann and Avneet Kaur is adorable. Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has created a tune that will make your heart dance. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag.

Tera Hoon Na is an easy-breezy romantic track that one can enjoy at any time. It’s a perfect song to dedicate to your lover, life partner and if you are willing to take the risk, even to your. After all, who’s going to not fall in love with Nikhil D’Souza’s soulful voice?

Talking about the actors Arradhya Mann and Avneet Kaur, their chemistry is magical. They look good on screen and leaves you wanting more as the video ends. We cannot think of anyone else expressing the chills and jitters of seeing your crush like the duo did in the video.

Both Arradhya and Avneet had a great time shooting for the video. They call it a memorable experience. The actors are happy to collaborate with a huge production house like T-Series as it is one of the top Youtube channel in the world. So far, Tera Hoon Na song has more than 1 crore views. Both the actors love Nikhil D’Souza’s voice and hope that people falling in love with the love song.

But what has caught out eye is Arradhya Maan’s performance in the song. His expressions are on point and the success of this romantic single has made him the nation’s new crush. We won’t be surprised if he stars in more such videos with top production houses.