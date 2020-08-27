Anushka Sharma Pregnancy Pics, Anushka Baby Bump photos: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to welcome their first baby in January 2021. The couple took to social media to share the good news.

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced pregnancy on Thursday. Sharing an adorable photo on their social media handles, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first baby in January 2021. The announcement is no less than a huge but a pleasant surprise for all Virushka fans. Soon after the announcement, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Sania Mirza, Samantha Akkineni among many others congratulated the couple.

In the photo shared by the couple, Anushka can be seen dressed in a gorgeous black polka dot dress while Virat is dressed in a grey t-shirt and white joggers. The bright smiles on their faces clearly reflect that the duo is elated to welcome a new member in their family.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met in 2013 on the sets of a shampoo commercial after which they instantly hit it off. After keeping their relationship a private affair for almost 3-4 years and witnessing various road bumps along the way, the duo took social media by a storm with their wedding announcement in 2017. Their wedding ceremony was no less than a fairytale arrangement.

In the post shared just after their wedding, the couple wrote they have promised to be bound in love forever. The day will be made more beautiful with everyone’s love and support. They further thanked everyone for being a part of their journey.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is currently gearing up for IPL 2020. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is deeply invested in their production projects. After the success of Pataal Lok and Bulbull, she is now working on delivering his third project.

