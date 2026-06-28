Arshad Warsi Says Circuit Can’t Exist In Golmaal: ‘The Characters Belong To Different Worlds’

Arshad Warsi on Golmaal: The hopes of the crossover film fantasies of Munna Bhai’s witty sidekick, Circuit, chilling with the unruly lot of Golmaal have been laid to rest.

As he ponders upon his illustrious body of comedy work while launching his next project in association with Rajkumar Hirani titled Pritam and Pedro, Arshad Warsi puts the talk of crossovers of the two franchises to rest. Warsi, who has played many roles in his career, stresses that the essence of comedy lies in the sacred world built by the director.

Why Can’t Circuit Exist In The Golmaal Universe?

Comedy, Warsi believes, is not always a universal formula. Every cinematic world operates in its own particular wavelength and bringing in a character such as Circuit in the highly stylized, slapstick domain of Rohit Shetty’s movies will completely break down the balance of the narrative process.

“I cannot do a Circuit in a Golmaal. It will just not work,” Warsi said. “It’s the lines that will not match up. The whole approach and mindset just won’t work out. Every character has a particular place.”

The actor further highlighted the fact that characters such as Circuit, Madhav (from Golmaal) and Adi (from Dhamaal) generate their own sense of humour. These popular characters do not have to be played in a manner that makes them stand out from others on the sets but must be played exactly as the writers or directors intended.

How Does Rajkumar Hirani’s Comedy Differ From Slapstick?

The collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in films Pritam and Pedro gave Arshad an insight into why the director’s style of humour is different from regular Bollywood comedy films. Whereas Golmaal franchise movies tend to focus on situational jokes with energy, the director specializes in bringing out the humorous element from the humanistic and emotional framework of the film.

According to Warsi, the director simply creates scenes that could have easily been filmed as straight dramas but adds humour in a realistic manner into it. This is his unique way of keeping the audience smiling while high-stakes drama such as robbery scenes are going on behind the screen.



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