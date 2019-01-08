Munna Bhai actor Arshad Warsi has spoken on the script for the third instalment of Munna Bhai franchise and said that it is being worked upon. Arshad Warsi said that if everything goes according to plans, the film will hit the floors by the end of the year.

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has said that the work on the script for the third instalment of Munna Bhai franchise is going on and if things go as they have been planned, the film will hit the floors by the end of this year. Speaking about on his most successful films, Arshad Warsi said that at the moment it is confirmed that Sanjay Dutt and he are the part of the film and script is being worked upon while there are others things which are yet to be decided. If the script gets completed soon, the film might go on the floor either by mid or the end of the year.

Munna Bhai MBBS made a huge impact in the Bollywood when it released in 2003 and was a super-duper hit. Rajkumar Hirani went ahead with its second instalment and made Lage Raho Munna Bhai which was based on Gandhian values.

Some of the dialogues which went viral from Munna Bhai MBBS were Jaadu Ki Jhappi, Ae Mamu tension nahi lene ka and others remain in public domain for a very long time.

Sharing information on how did he feel when he was doing Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Arshad Warsi said that he does one character and then forgets about it. He said that it will now be almost after a decade when the two characters will be worked upon again and added that it seems scary to work on them again.

